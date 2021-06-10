.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt’s urban consumer inflation increases to 4.8 pct in May

Egypt: Cairo
Egypt’s central bank says it is targeting an inflation rate of about 7 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points by the end of 2022. (File photo)
Economy

Egypt’s urban consumer inflation increases to 4.8 pct in May

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to 4.8 percent in May from 4.1 percent the previous month, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, led by increases in food prices.

Month-on-month headline inflation in May fell to 0.7 percent, down from 0.9 percent in April. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, edged up to 3.4 percent year-on-year from 3.3 percent in April.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The increase is in line with expectations, particularly in light of higher food and beverage prices, which ensures that prices will continue to rise in the coming period,” said Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage, singling out price increases of fruit and vegetables.

CAPMAS said fruit prices had risen 9 percent and vegetables 5.3 percent month-on-month.

The inflation numbers reflected higher delivery and logistical costs and lower supplies in the food and other sectors, said Naeem Brokerage, adding that a pick-up in inflation expected from July was expected to be subdued due to a favorable base-year effect.

Egypt’s central bank says it is targeting an inflation rate of about 7 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points by the end of 2022.

Egypt has some of the highest real interest rates in the world, which has helped attract investment in treasuries but discouraged corporate borrowing.

The central bank, which is holding its next interest rate meeting on June 17, last cut rates in November, saying inflation had stabilized. The latest headline inflation reading at the time was 4.5 percent.

Read more: Egypt aims to vaccinate 40 pct of population by end-2021: PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More