.
.
.
.
Language

Investcorp weighs taking Saudi Arabia’s chain of Al Borg medical labs public

An aerial picture shows deserted streets in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. (AFP)
An aerial picture shows the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. (AFP)

Investcorp weighs taking Saudi Arabia’s chain of Al Borg medical labs public

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Middle Eastern fund Investcorp is considering a public share sale of Saudi Arabia’s Al Borg Medical Laboratories, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp invited banks to pitch for a planned listing of Al Borg, one of the largest private medical laboratory chains in the Gulf, said the sources, declining to be identified as the matter is not public.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Investcorp could raise around $200 million from the initial public offering of the lab firm, which has done well in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the sources said.

Investcorp declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday. Al Borg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investcorp bought its stake in Al Borg in 2016 and the companies said at the time the investment would help it expand in the kingdom and elsewhere in the region.

Al Borg has more than 60 laboratories across eight countries in the Gulf and Africa, according to its website, offering medical laboratory testing services to hospitals, clinics, companies, and individuals.

Read more: Saudi agritech startup Red Sea Farms raises $10 mln to fund expansion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More