Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Health acquires a controlling stake in UEMedical: CEO

Mubadala Health, the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company, has acquired a 60 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates-based United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) from Jadwa Investment and United Eastern Group (UEG), its CEO said on Wednesday

UEMedical owns and operates multiple hospitals and clinics specializing in women’s health, family medicine, pediatrics, fertility, eye care, dentistry and dermatology in both the UAE and in Saudi Arabia.

Through the acquisition, Mubadala Health adds Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, the HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, and HealthPlus Fertility, the largest IVF provider in the region. It also adds Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Group to its network.

The new services added to the Mubadala Health network include fertility & IVF, obstetrics, neonatology, and pediatric subspecialties.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, said: “Over the past decade, UEMedical has witnessed tremendous growth and success, operating facilities that have raised the bar in patient care across multiple specialties.”

“This acquisition enhances Mubadala Health’s network in the UAE and the wider GCC region, while demonstrating our unwavering commitment to transforming the regional healthcare landscape by delivering a full range of healthcare services covering every phase of a patient’s life.”

Ahmed Ali Al-Shorafa Al-Hammadi, managing director of UEG, said, as founders of UEMedical, the United Eastern Group were “proud of what UEMedical represents, and of our role in the evolution of the health sector through well-established accredited hospitals and clinics in various specialties.”

He added: “While it is not easy to exit what we have built, I believe Mubadala Health provides the best ecosystem to allow it to flourish.”

Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, Tariq Al-Sudairy, said the company acquired UEMedical in 2016 following an extensive assessment.

“That (assessment)revealed high growth potential for specialized health services, especially in the women and children space,” he said. “We worked closely with the management team to realize the company’s ambitious growth strategy in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

The acquisition by Mubadala Health comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and during one of the most challenging years for regional and global healthcare.

CEO of UEMedical Majd Abu Zant said the healthcare company was “delighted” to join Mubadala Health’s network.

“This acquisition drives innovation and clinical excellence, while expanding the continuum of care across the UAE and Saudi markets as part of an integrated healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “ UEMedical has always been patient-centric and embraces international partnerships that advance our expertise and attract healthcare professionals of the highest caliber.”

“This approach aligns perfectly with that of Mubadala Health, and we look forward to the next phase of our journey.”

The transaction is anticipated to close by September 2021.

