Bahrain’s Batelco considers dual listing

General view of Bahrain World Trade Centre in Manama, Bahrain, June 20, 2019. Picture taken June 20, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
General view of Bahrain World Trade Centre in Manama, Bahrain, June 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Bahrain’s Batelco considers dual listing

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Bahrain telecommunications company Batelco said on Sunday it had made a preliminary assessment of a dual listing, though that no decision on whether it would proceed had been taken.

The statement to Bahrain’s bourse followed a Bloomberg June 17 report which cited sources it did not identify as saying the telco was considering a dual listing in Saudi Arabia.

The Bahrain bourse-listed company did not say where it was considering for its dual listing.

The Bahrain government owns nearly 56.97 percent of Batelco, including through shares held by sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, according Refinitiv data.

