Sudan has wheat and flour reserves to last till April

Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Sudan has sufficient strategic stocks of wheat and flour to last until April 2022, the cabinet said on Sunday.

Sudan’s economy is in crisis and it has suffered frequent shortages of basic goods including subsidized bread.

The government has struggled to purchase wheat and flour from commercial importers, and is receiving some shipments of wheat in aid from the US and through the United Nations’ World Food program.

Rapid inflation has meant food prices have stayed high even after the local harvest.

