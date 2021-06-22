.
.
.
.
Language

World Bank commits to annual reports, boosts allocation on climate action to 35 pct

The World Bank Group building is viewed on an empty street in Washington, DC on April 13, 2020, during the virtual IMF, World Bank Spring 2020 meetings. The IMF published Global Financial Stability Report, with virtual presser by Financial Counsellor Tobias Adrian.
The World Bank Group building is viewed on an empty street in Washington, DC. (File photo)

World Bank commits to annual reports, boosts allocation on climate action to 35 pct

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

The World Bank on Tuesday agreed to boost the amount of money it spends to tackle climate change to 35 percent from a previous target of 28 percent and to release annual progress reports after its draft climate change action plan came under fire for lack of a clear implementation strategy.

The global development bank said it would also provide a roadmap to show how it will help developing countries meet their
Paris climate accord targets.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is really transformational in the way we do business,” Genevieve Connors, who oversees tracking and reporting of
climate finance for the World Bank, told Reuters. “One of the central differences of this (climate change action plan) is that
we as the World Bank Group have now elevated climate to be central to everything that we do.”

The World Bank released some details of its plan in April, saying it would help developing countries reduce greenhouse gas emissions by aiding the transition out of coal.

It will increase the amount it dedicates to climate finance, which has totaled $83 billion over the past five years, peaking at $21.4 billion in 2020.

Environmental campaigners had raised concerns that the World Bank’s draft plan lacked specifics about how it would align policies with the goals of the Paris agreement and about the bank’s hesitation to shift away from natural gas investments despite committing to transition away from coal.

Connors said the bank would assess gas investments on a case-by-case basis and that gas projects would face high thresholds to win funding.

In some cases, it makes sense to proceed with gas projects, Connors said, adding that there was no firm deadline for halting
all such investments.

“It’s a moving target,” she said. “We see it as a journey towards decarbonization ... but our countries are all on different pathways and there always may be extenuating circumstances in which a particular natural gas project may make sense. But the hurdles are high, and proof needs to be shown.”

Read more:

Lack of investment in clean energy for poorer nations puts climate goals in peril

China to make disclosure of climate, carbon emission information mandatory

Merkel urges EU partners to match Germany’s ambitious climate goal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’
France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands
Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in five months amid China crackdown Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in five months amid China crackdown
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More