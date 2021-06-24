.
.
.
.
Language

China says it will take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests

People are seen in front of the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Kirton
People are seen in front of the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 7, 2020. (Reuters)

China says it will take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China said on Thursday that it would take all necessary measures to safeguard legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the United States blacklisted five Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China strongly condemns the United State’s sanctions against Chinese companies, Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman, said at a regular news briefing.

The Biden administration ordered a ban on US imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labor allegations, according to Reuters reporting.

Read more:

China’s crypto crackdown expected to spur overseas mining

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper will stop operating on Saturday: Publisher

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran
Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung
Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More