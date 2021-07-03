.
.
.
.
Language

Former Saudi banker al-Medaini is named acting CEO of debt office

General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Former Saudi banker al-Medaini is named acting CEO of debt office

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center, responsible for managing the kingdom’s sovereign borrowing, named Hani al-Medaini its acting chief executive officer.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Medaini, former head of the investment division at Saudi British Bank, will succeed Fahad al-Saif, who joined the sovereign wealth fund to become chief of corporate finance and a member of its management committee.

Al-Medaini’s appointment is effective on July 1, according to a statement Saturday.

Al-Medaini, who was also previously a money-market and fixed-income dealer at Samba Financial Group, joined the debt office in September 2019 as head of portfolio management and became its acting deputy CEO last March.

Saudi Arabia set up the debt management office after oil prices collapsed in 2015 to tap foreign markets and plug a budget deficit caused by lower energy revenue.

Saudi Arabia’s fiscal shortfall narrowed to the lowest level in two years in the first quarter. It was funded entirely by domestic and external borrowing, without withdrawing from reserves, according to the Finance Ministry.

Read more:

Citi’s corporate, investment banking revenue from Saudi Arabia nearly tripled: Exec

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment level drops to pre-pandemic levels in Q1

Saudi-Argentine JV plans $60 mln animal vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More