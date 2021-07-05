.
Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tons of wheat in tender

Egyptian workers harvest wheat in the village of Shamma in the Egyptian Nile Delta province of al-Minufiyah. (AFP)

Reuters

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Monday it had bought 240,000 tons of wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Sept. 1-15.

GASC said its purchase comprised 180,000 tons of Romanian wheat and 60,000 tons of Russian wheat.

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal vessel dispute to July 11: Sources

Egypt eases COVID-19 restrictions in hospitality sector as infections fall

Cyprus forest fire ‘under full control’ after leaving four Egyptian laborers dead

