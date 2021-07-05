Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tons of wheat in tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Monday it had bought 240,000 tons of wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Sept. 1-15.

GASC said its purchase comprised 180,000 tons of Romanian wheat and 60,000 tons of Russian wheat.

