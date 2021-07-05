.
.
.
.
Language

Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8 percent compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tons as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel.

Read more:

Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal vessel dispute to July 11: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
Top Content
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair
UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact: WAM UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact: WAM
Settlement agreed to release Ever Given container vessel that blocked Suez Canal Settlement agreed to release Ever Given container vessel that blocked Suez Canal
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More