Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021

Egypt’s Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8 percent compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.

The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tons as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel.

