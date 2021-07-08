.
.
.
.
Language

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4 pct this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4 pct this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

The directors also agreed that the Saudi riyal’s exchange rate peg to the US dollar “continues to serve the economy well given the current economic structure.”

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s economy is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fund expected the non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.4 percent.

Real oil GDP is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent, the IMF said in a statement, as production is assumed to stay in line with an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was pummeled by the double blow of last year’s historic oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, though the economy showed signs of improvement from late in the year.

Investment by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is expected to offset government fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth, the IMF said. PIF’s investments are a central part of the country’s economic development program Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off oil.

The IMF’s executive directors “underscored the importance of monitoring fiscal risks and developing a robust sovereign asset-liability management framework given the growing role of the Public Investment Fund and public-private partnerships (PPP) in the economy.”

The directors also agreed that the Saudi riyal’s exchange rate peg to the US dollar “continues to serve the economy well given the current economic structure.”

“While fully agreeing with this, many directors also encouraged the authorities to review the peg over the medium term to ensure that it remains appropriate given the plans for economic diversification.”

Read more: Oil soars with Brent, WTI at multi-year highs after OPEC+ talks collapse

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
Training airplane crashes in Lebanon, three people killed Training airplane crashes in Lebanon, three people killed
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM
Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition
UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation
Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More