Amazon services down for multiple users: Downdetector

Amazon.com Inc’s platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 37,000 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon’s online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

About 80 percent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15 percent was with its log in and 5 percent with its check-out, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

