Saudi-based companies licensed in military industries grow by 41 pct in 2021

Companies licensed by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) have increased by 41 percent, reaching 99 by the end of the first half of 2021, a statement released by GAMI on Tuesday revealed.

The GAMI report highlighted the Kingdom’s flourishing defense industry as it continues to host new companies, 85 percent of which were homegrown businesses. The remaining 15 percent of the GAMI licenses were given to companies that were of mixed ownership and fully foreign companies.

The Saudi Military Industries Highlights report’s findings also suggested most of the new companies receiving the licenses were operating in the field of military manufacturing (60 percent) and the rest were in military services (24 percent), and the trading of military articles and services (16 percent).

Allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in the sector and easing the permit and licensing process have started to yield results as local and international investors are becoming more aware of the opportunities that the Kingdom’s military industries sector has to offer, the statement read.

The country is now preparing for its first World Defense Show in Riyadh which will take place between March 6 and 9, 2022.

