Qatar Investment Authority sets up new advisory subsidiary in Singapore

A general view of the city skyline at Marina Bay as buildings are shrouded in haze in Singapore on September 13, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has established a wholly-owned advisory subsidiary in Singapore to source investment opportunities in Asia, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Qatar Investment Authority Advisory (Singapore) Pte Ltd is headed by a senior QIA executive, Abdulla al-Kuwari, according to his LinkedIn profile, which showed he assumed the role in May this year.

Kuwari oversaw the Africa and Asia Pacific region as a director before taking this new role, his profile showed.

The $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, which owns stakes in the London Stock Exchange and Iberdrola SA, has been diversifying its investments from core European and US markets towards Asia.

QIA recently invested along with other investors in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart’s $3.6 billion funding round.

