.
.
.
.
Language

UN special envoy warns Libya’s banking system of two central banks at risk of collaps

UN envoy Jan Kubis hold a news conference following a meeting on the political process in Libya at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on March 18, 2021. (Reuters)
UN envoy Jan Kubis hold a news conference following a meeting on the political process in Libya at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on March 18, 2021. (Reuters)

UN special envoy warns Libya’s banking system of two central banks at risk of collaps

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, United Nations

Published: Updated:

Libya’s banking system “will likely collapse” if the country’s two parallel central bank branches don’t unify, the United Nations special envoy to the country warned on Thursday.

Oil-rich Libya has been divided since 2014 between the internationally recognized government in the west and a rival administration in the east that has established its own institutions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The division of the Central Bank, combined with the lack of a unified budget, led to both branches racking up debt to finance their respective administrations, UN special envoy to Libya Jan Kubis told the UN Security Council.

“Managing this debt is only possible if the central bank unifies. In plain terms, Libya’s banking system will likely collapse, absent unification,” Kubis said.

An international audit of Libya’s parallel central bank branches last week recommended steps that could lead to their eventual reunification. Kubis told the Security Council that the main finding was unification “is no longer simply recommended but required.”

Any reunification of the central bank is expected to help improve confidence among buyers of Libyan oil at a time when prices of the country’s main export are rising.

Oil revenue has flowed through the Tripoli-based Central Bank, which has paid the salaries of many state employees across front lines. Libya’s oil exports were hit by a blockade by eastern-based forces last year, leading to lost revenues.

A UN-led peace process in Libya brought a ceasefire last year and then a unity government was formed. However, talks earlier this month aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December stalled.

Read more: Libya’s central bank receives audit in key reunification step of divided institutions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Top Content
UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached
Lebanon’s Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation Lebanon’s Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation
First woman appointed to lead Saudi football club amid increased roles for women First woman appointed to lead Saudi football club amid increased roles for women
Protesters clash with police in France against coronavirus ‘health pass’ rules Protesters clash with police in France against coronavirus ‘health pass’ rules
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock ‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More