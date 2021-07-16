.
.
.
.
Language

Paris Club agrees to cancel $14 bln owed by Sudan, asks others to grant debt relief

Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on June 30, 2021, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on June 30, 2021, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. (AFP)

Paris Club agrees to cancel $14 bln owed by Sudan, asks others to grant debt relief

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

The Paris Club of official creditors has agreed to cancel $14 billion owed by Sudan and restructure the rest of the more than $23 billion it owes, Paris Club chairman Emmanuel Moulin said on Friday.

Speaking after the deal was reached on Thursday, Moulin urged Sudan's other private and public creditors to grant the country debt relief on the same terms.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudan became eligible for relief after the International Monetary Fund accepted it last month into the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative based on a commitment to macroeconomic reforms.

The Paris Club agreement cancels $14.1 billion outright and reschedules $9.4 billion with grace periods long enough that Sudan does not have to make payments before 2024, Moulin said.

“This significant effort demonstrates the international community's support to Sudan's democratic transition and will help Sudan to re-engage with the international financial community, pursue its reform policies and fight poverty,” Moulin
said.

At $23.5 billion, Sudan's Paris Club debt -- much of it consisting of arrears and late payment penalties -- makes up a large chunk of the more than $56 billion the country owes to foreign creditors overall.

“We will seek similar or better results with creditor countries outside the Paris Club. This is a successful start,” Sudan’s Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim said on Twitter.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Hundreds of protesters in Sudan demand govt resigns over IMF-backed reforms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Top Content
UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am
‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock ‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds
US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss
Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread
Belgium floods kill at least four Belgium floods kill at least four
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More