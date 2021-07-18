.
Sudan’s inflation rate rises to 412.75 percent in June

An official leaves after a news conference presenting Sudan's new currency at the Central Bank headquarters in Khartoum. (Reuters)
Reuters

Sudan’s annual inflation rate rose to 412.75 percent in June, up from 379 percent in May, Sudan’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

Sudan is undergoing a reform program monitored by the IMF, which has said that prices will continue to rise during its implementation.

