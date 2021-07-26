Bitcoin hits one-month peak topping $38,000 on fresh Tesla support
Bitcoin rebounded sharply on Monday, hitting a one-month peak above $38,000, as US electric carmaker Tesla expressed fresh support for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin surged 10.6 percent to reach $38,145 at about 0850GMT, as investors cheered the supportive comments from Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: ‘I pump but don’t dump’ bitcoin, says Tesla founder Elon Musk
- Bitcoin leaps 12 percent to six-week high
- ‘I pump but don’t dump’ bitcoin, says Tesla founder Elon Musk
- Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in five months amid China crackdown
- Bitcoin hits two-week peak after Musk says Tesla could use it again
- Bitcoin slumps in wake of China crackdown on cryptocurrency mining