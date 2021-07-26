Bitcoin hits one-month peak topping $38,000 on fresh Tesla support

Bitcoin rebounded sharply on Monday, hitting a one-month peak above $38,000, as US electric carmaker Tesla expressed fresh support for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin surged 10.6 percent to reach $38,145 at about 0850GMT, as investors cheered the supportive comments from Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.

