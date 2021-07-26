.
.
.
.
Language

Bitcoin hits one-month peak topping $38,000 on fresh Tesla support

202 A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph. (Reuters)1-01-05T150310Z_868199197_RC2R1L9MOVLJ_RTRMADP_3_CRYPTO-CURRENCIES-FLOWS
A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph. (Reuters)

Bitcoin hits one-month peak topping $38,000 on fresh Tesla support

Followed Unfollow

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

Bitcoin rebounded sharply on Monday, hitting a one-month peak above $38,000, as US electric carmaker Tesla expressed fresh support for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin surged 10.6 percent to reach $38,145 at about 0850GMT, as investors cheered the supportive comments from Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: ‘I pump but don’t dump’ bitcoin, says Tesla founder Elon Musk

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Tunisian president removes prime minister, suspends parliament after protests Tunisian president removes prime minister, suspends parliament after protests
King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview
Iran’s support for militias must be included in nuclear deal talks: GCC chief  Iran’s support for militias must be included in nuclear deal talks: GCC chief 
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More