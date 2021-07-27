Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Faisalabad, Multan in Pakistan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, announced the introduction of a new service to Faisalabad, Pakistan starting on August 10, followed by a new service to Multan starting on August 11.



The non-stop three-hour flight will be operating twice a week will offer “greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries,” said the airline in a statement on Monday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Multan, as well as the return flight, will operate on Monday and Wednesday. Flights on the Abu Dhabi - Faisalabad - Abu Dhabi route will operate on Tuesday and Thursday, the airline said.



Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.



Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020 with inaugural flights to Alexandria and the Nile city of Sohag in Egypt.

Advertisement

Read more: Air Arabia signs JV to create new national airline for Armenia