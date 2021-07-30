.
European economy rebounds to 2pct growth, ending double-dip recession

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Frankfurt, Germany

Europe’s economy rebounded into growth in the second quarter, official figures showed Friday, but lagged pre-pandemic levels and trailed the faster recoveries in the US and China, with the delta variant continuing to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upturn.

Gross domestic product grew 2.0 percent in the April-June quarter over the quarter before, official figures from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat showed. That compared to a drop of 0.3 percent in the first quarter as the 19 countries that use the euro endured a double-dip recession.

The growth figure was stronger than the 1.5 percent foreseen by market analysts.

