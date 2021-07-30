Turkish foreign visitor arrivals surge to 2.05 mln in June, data shows

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 2.048 million in June, data showed on Friday, nearly 10 times the level a year earlier when COVID-19 restrictions were first imposed, but less than half the level two years earlier.



Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity when its first COVID-19 case was recorded in March last year and there were only 215,000 foreign arrivals in June 2020.

In the first half as a whole, foreign arrivals rose 27 percent from last year but were less than a third of 2019 levels.

