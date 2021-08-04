.
.
.
.
Bahrain-based Investcorp swings to profit, N.American PE fund raises $1 bln

Investcorp
Investcorp, which has a medium-term goal to increase its assets under management to $50 billion, said its assets grew 17 percent in the last financial year to $37.6 billion.

Reuters

Manama-based Investcorp on Wednesday posted a net profit of $124 million for its financial year ending June 30, rebounding from a loss a year earlier, citing strong activity across its core businesses that helped boost fee and asset-based income.

The firm, which focuses on private equity, real estate, credit management, and absolute return investments, said it had raised $1 billion for its North American private equity fund.

It has also raised almost $300 million for its Technology Fund V so far, out of a target of $500 million.

Investcorp, which has a medium-term goal to increase its assets under management to $50 billion, said its assets grew 17 percent in the last financial year to $37.6 billion.

A total of 11 new private equity investments were made during the year across India, China and Southeast Asia, it said.

Assets under management in Asia increased by 17 percent to $1.1 billion during the fiscal year, it said.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth, agreed to become an anchor investor in an infrastructure fund being launched by Investcorp and Aberdeen Standard Investments, the company said in June.

Read more: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales on rebound in crude prices

