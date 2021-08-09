Saudi economy grows of 1.5 pct in second quarter 2021, shows recovery from pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s GDP recorded a positive growth rate of 1.5 percent for the first time since the start of COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.



The flash estimates of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the second quarter of 2021 was revealed on Monday by the General Authority for Statistics through its official website.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



This positive growth rate was attributed to the increase in non-oil activities by 10.1 percent in the same period, in addition to the increase in government activities by 0.7 percent.



The flash estimates of the quarterly GDP is the estimation process of the quarterly national accounts performed shortly after the end of the reference quarter.



According to these flash estimates, seasonally adjusted real GDP recorded a positive growth rate of 1.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter this year, while the seasonally adjusted real GDP of the non-oil activities recorded a positive growth of 1.3 percent in the same quarter.

Read more:

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profits more than doubles on higher oil prices, demand recovery

Saudi Arabia administers more than 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines