.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait Investment Authority appoints new interim managing director: Source

  • Font
An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait Investment Authority appoints new interim managing director: Source

Reuters, Kuwait 

Published: Updated:

The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the Gulf country’s sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Badr al-Ajeel as interim managing director pending a permanent appointment, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The KIA last week appointed a new board of directors but hadn’t named a new managing director. The term of the previous board expired in April but sources said previously that a delay in appointing a new board was the result of political deadlock.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ajeel is executive director of the General Reserve at the KIA.

The KIA’s newly appointed board will select a permanent managing director in coordination with the country’s finance minister, the source said.

The KIA was not available for comment.

The KIA is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the region with around $700 billion of assets under management, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It manages two funds - one a “nest egg” for when oil run out, the other to cover Kuwait’s budget deficit.

Its role in providing liquidity to the government became increasingly important last year as a standoff between cabinet and parliament blocked a law that would allow the government to finance its deficit by borrowing on international markets.

Read more:

Kuwait’s 2020-21 budget deficit increases 175 percent to $35.5 billion

Kuwait’s KFH eyes government projects, including NEOM in Saudi, plans new sukuk

Tunis heatwave hits record 49 degrees Celsius

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More