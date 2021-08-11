.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s central bank officially lifts subsidies on fuel amid worsening crises

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: Cars stand in line at a gas station as they wait to fuel up in Damour, Lebanon June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo
Cars stand in line at a gas station as they wait to fuel up in Damour, Lebanon June 25, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s central bank officially lifts subsidies on fuel amid worsening crises

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon has officially lifted the subsidies on fuel according to a statement released by the central bank on Wednesday evening.

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said earlier on Wednesday that he could no longer open lines of credit for fuel imports or subsidize its purchase, Lebanon’s al-Jadeed TV quoted him as saying in a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council.

Lebanon’s central bank announced that, as of Thursday, it will “secure the necessary credits related to fuel imports, using the same previous mechanism, but by calculating the price of the dollar on the Lebanese pound according to market prices.”

The statement pointed out that it is up to the Ministry of Energy to determine the new prices for fuels.

- Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More