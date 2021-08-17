Remittances from Egyptians working abroad at $28.5 bln, says Central Bank
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 13 percent year-on-year to $28.5 billion in the period from July 2020 to May 2021, the first 11 months of Egypt’s financial year, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Remittances increased in May 2021 by 45.2 percent year-on-year to about $2.6 billion compared to about $1.8 billion in May 2020.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Egyptian transport start-up Swvl based in Dubai and Cairo sees profit by 2024
- Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
- Egypt central bank expands financing for distressed tourism companies
- Egypt’s central bank governor appointed for second term: State Media
- Egypt central bank scraps foreign currency restrictions for importers
- In long-awaited move, Egypt central bank scraps currency transfer limit
- Egypt's foreign debt to reach 30% of GDP by June: Central bank governor