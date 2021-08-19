.
.
.
.
IMF says withholding funds from Afghanistan amid uncertainty after Taliban takeover

International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US. October 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

The IMF will withhold funds to Afghanistan amid the uncertainty over the status of the leadership in Kabul, a spokesperson for the lender told AFP.

"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access... IMF resources," the official said.

Afghanistan’s currency reserves are mostly held in foreign accounts and are probably inaccessible to Taliban rulers, leaving the country desperately low on dollars, Ajmal Ahmady, who led the central bank until the capture of Kabul, said.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) controlled about $9 billion, some $7 billion of which was held as a mixture of cash, gold, bonds and other investments at the US Federal Reserve, Ahmady, the acting governor, who has now fled Afghanistan, said on Twitter.

