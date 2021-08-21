Saudi Arabia records unprecedented success in four entrepreneurship indices

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Performance Measurement (ADAA) announced that the Kingdom advanced in 10 global entrepreneurship indicators in 2021.

On the occasion of celebrating the World Entrepreneurs Day 2021, ADAA stated that the Kingdom advanced in four sub-indicators and other six indicators, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM).

The Kingdom outperformed 45 countries in the indicators of availability of good opportunities to start a business, ease of starting a business, entrepreneurs’ response to the pandemic and government response to the pandemic.

AADA added that the Kingdom came second in the indicators of encouraging infrastructure for entrepreneurs and possessing skills and knowledge by individuals.

The world's top oil exporter took the third position of ease of obtaining financing for companies as well as easy access and market dynamics. It also ranked fourth globally on the government support for business as well as low obstacles and easy systems for market access.

ADAA follows up on the Kingdom’s progress and performance through the International Performance Hub, which compares the Kingdom’s performance against 217 other countries. ADAA monitors and follows up on international indicators, while the hub provides an overview of the Kingdom’s performance in 700 KPIs under 12 main pillars.

