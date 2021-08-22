.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria posts GDP growth of 2.3 percent in the first quarter

  • Font
People walk past the building of the lower parliament chamber in Algiers, Algeria September 16, 2020. Picture taken September 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Economy

Algeria posts GDP growth of 2.3 percent in the first quarter

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.3 percent in the first quarter of this year helped by a better performance from the energy sector, official data showed on Saturday, after a 3.9 percent contraction a year earlier.

OPEC member Algeria's economy relies heavily on oil and gas which account for 9 percent of its total export revenue and 60 percent of the state budget.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country's oil and gas sector grew 7.5 percent in the January-March period after a 13.3 percent contraction a year earlier, figures issued by the National Statistics Bureau showed.

The non-energy sector grew by 1.4 percent after shrinking 1.2 percent a year earlier, the figures showed.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule
British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More