.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai sets up money laundering court to ‘strengthen integrity of financial system’

  • Font
The iconic Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will be the new venue for Art Dubai 2021. (File photo)

Dubai sets up money laundering court to ‘strengthen integrity of financial system’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai has established a specialized court focused on combating money laundering, in a move to “strengthen the integrity of the financial system,” the emirate’s media office said on Sunday.

The UAE, home to the Middle East financial hub Dubai, has worked over the last few years to overcome a perception it is a hot spot for illicit money. In February the government created an Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The establishment of the court is aimed at further raising the UAE’s and Dubai’s global competitiveness by reinforcing the rule of law and upholding the values of justice and transparency,” the media office said.

Read more:

UAE convicts eight people for cyber fraud, money laundering amounting to $3.8 mln

UAE announces new departments including anti-terrorism, money laundering offices

UAE central bank says banks should increase anti-money laundering efforts

Dubai’s State Security forces arrest leader of international crime ring

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Italian government offering homes for sale near Rome for little over $1 Italian government offering homes for sale near Rome for little over $1
Taliban confirms ‘hundreds’ of its fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirms ‘hundreds’ of its fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More