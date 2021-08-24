.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India aims to raise $81 bln by leasing state assets to fund new infrastructure

  • Font
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) poses during a photo opportunity outside their office before the presentation of the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, on July 5, 2019. (Reuters)
India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Reuters)

India aims to raise $81 bln by leasing state assets to fund new infrastructure

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India announced plans to lease state-owned assets to the private sector in a bid to raise 6 trillion rupees ($81 billion) to repair public finances battered by the pandemic and fund new infrastructure.

Asia’s third-largest economy was left reeling from a Covid-19 surge and strict lockdowns enforced to contain the virus, creating a significant budget deficit and pushing millions into poverty.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Private firms will be able to lease on a long-term basis over 26,000 kilometers (16,000 miles) of roads, power transmission lines, hydroelectric and solar power assets, phone networks, and nearly 15,000 telecom towers, under the plans announced on Monday.

Also up for grabs will be some 8,000 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 15 railway stations, railway lines, 25 airports, and a number of sports stadiums, according to the four-year plan dubbed the National Monetization Pipeline.

“The ownership of the assets remain with the government and there should be mandatory hand back (to the state),” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“So by bringing in private participation in this, you will be able to monetize it better and ensure further investment in infrastructure building,” she said.

Proceeds will help replenish government finances squeezed by India’s worst recession since independence as a result of the pandemic, and to fund new infrastructure projects.

India’s opposition hit out at the plans, with Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi saying “assets created over seven decades (are) being gifted to cronies.”

“The future of India is being sold,” he said.

India enforced one of the world’s toughest lockdowns in 2020 when the pandemic began, leaving millions without work almost overnight.

Restrictions were then steadily eased but re-imposed in April in a devastating second wave that overwhelmed hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had previously announced plans to raise billions of dollars through the privatization of Air India, Bharat Petroleum, and a share sale of a major insurer.

Read more: India aiming to restart COVID-19 vaccine exports by next year, says official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram? ‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?
Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More