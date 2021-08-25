.
Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks investment opportunities in Turkey, says CEO

General view of the Abu Dhabi city is seen from observation deck of Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)

Reuters

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co is seeking investment opportunities in Turkey in sectors including healthcare, industrial and food processing, its chief executive Syed Basar Shueb said.

The move comes as relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey show signs of improvement following Ankara’s move to ease tensions with several Arab powers.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan held talks with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan last week in a meeting which also focused on economic cooperation.

Read more: Erdogan says Turkey, UAE ties improving after rare meeting

