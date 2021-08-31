.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China orders American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu to shut down

  • Font
A member of security personnel stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General with the signage and plaques covered with gray material in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, after China ordered its closure in response to U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of the security personnel stands guard in front of the former US Consulate General with the signage and plaques covered with gray material in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, after China ordered its closure in response to US order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. (Reuters)

China orders American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu to shut down

Reuters, Shanghai

Published: Updated:

Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organization said on Tuesday.

The chamber notified members on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it had to stop operations and “no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement, seen by Reuters, did not provide a specific reason why the chamber, which promotes trade and investment between the United States and the region, had been instructed to cease operations.

Benjamin Wang, the group’s chairman, told Reuters by WeChat message that it was in discussions with local authorities about its registration and future direction.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) appeared to be enforcing a rule that countries maintain only one official chamber of commerce in the country, Wang said.

The MCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chengdu chamber is not affiliated with the American Chamber of Commerce in China, a business advocacy group based in Beijing with offices in several other cities.

The closure of the chamber comes just over one year after China closed the US consulate in Chengdu, in retaliation for China’s ouster from its consulate in Houston a week earlier.

Read more:

US climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week

US intel reports fail to determine COVID-19 origins, Biden blasts China

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen
To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More