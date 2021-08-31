.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanese millers warn of stopping bread production due to fuel shortages

  • Font
People queue to buy bread from a bakery, after the central bank decided to effectively end subsidies on fuel imports, in Sidon, Lebanon, on August 13, 2021. (Reuters)
People queue to buy bread from a bakery, after the central bank decided to effectively end subsidies on fuel imports, in Sidon, Lebanon, on August 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanese millers warn of stopping bread production due to fuel shortages

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese flour millers’ association said on Tuesday fuel shortages were threatening bread production and mills would gradually stop working after supplies ran out.

Lebanon’s financial meltdown has translated into crippling fuel shortages that have paralyzed many aspects of daily life.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The state power generator has barely supplied any electricity, leaving Lebanese households and businesses increasingly reliant on private generators powered by fuel oil, which in turn is in short supply.

Sacks of flour are pictured inside a mill in Beirut, Lebanon October 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Sacks of flour are pictured inside a mill in Beirut, Lebanon October 30, 2019. (Reuters)



“The association is calling out to all concerned officials to work quickly before it is too late, fuel oil supply for all the mills has run out and they may stop working gradually starting today,” a statement from the association said.

Despite efforts, alongside the economy and trade ministry, to communicate concerns to several officials, “no positive results have been reached,” the statement said.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, has seen its currency lose more than 90 percent of its value and propelled more than half of its population into poverty.

The fuel crisis reached a crunch point this month when the central bank said it could no longer finance fuel imports at heavily subsidized exchange rates and would switch to market rates.

Read more:

Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai’s ENOC to swap Iraqi high sulphur fuel

Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges

Fuel dispute triggers sectarian clash in Lebanon’s south

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen
To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More