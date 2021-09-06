.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey raises inflation target, dashing hope for early easing

  • Font
People queue to buy vegetables at a tent set up by the Ankara metropolitan municipality in the Çankaya district of Ankara on February 13, 2019. (AFP)
People queue to buy vegetables at a tent set up by the Ankara metropolitan municipality in the Çankaya district of Ankara on February 13, 2019. (AFP)

Turkey raises inflation target, dashing hope for early easing

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Turkey raised its year-end inflation estimate in the newly unveiled three-year economic program, leaving its central bank with less room for a possible monetary easing this year.

Consumer-price inflation will finish 2021 at 16.2 percent, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry, compared with a July forecast of 14.1 percent by the central bank.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The move comes as a surprise jump in inflation in the past week pushed the nation’s benchmark interest rate adjusted for price growth into negative territory for the first time since October, dealing a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hopes for an early cut in borrowing costs.

Prices rose for a third month to an annual 19.25 percent in August. The central bank had pledged to keep the benchmark above inflation but has faced calls from Erdogan to deliver a rate cut as early as this month.

Other highlights in the Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Medium Term Program include:

A forecast for inflation slowing to 9.8 percent in 2022 and 8 percent in 2023

GDP growth seen at 9 percent this year and 5 percent next year while current-account deficit to GDP ratio is expected to be at 2.6 percent in 2021 and 2.2 percent in 2022

Government sees budget gap to GDP ratio at 3.5 percent in 2021 and 2022, 3.2 percent in 2023

Unemployment rate is seen at 12.6 percent this year and it’s expected to decline to 12 percent next year

Read more:

Turkey’s booming growth also feeds into double-digit inflation

Turkey’s economy expected to grow but prone to shocks amid reserve losses: IMF

Turkish economic confidence falls 5.1 percent in April

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
West labeled 'terrorism state sponsor' Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror West labeled 'terrorism state sponsor' Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
Top Content
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool  Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool 
Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands
Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More