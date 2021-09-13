.
Lebanon to receive $1.135 bln in SDRs from IMF

An exterior view of the building of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the IMG logo, is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Lebanon economy

Reuters, Abu Dhabi

Lebanon’s finance ministry said on Monday the central bank would receive $1.135 billion on September 16 in International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), much needed funds as the country struggles with one of the deepest depressions in modern history.

The new allocation of the IMF’s reserve currency is comprised of $860 million from 2021 and $275 million from 2009, a statement by the ministry said.

Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that has propelled three quarters of its population into poverty. Its central bank has all but run down its reserves.

The depletion of foreign currency has translated into worsening shortages of basic goods such as fuel and medication in the past couple of months.

After a year of political deadlock, Lebanese leaders finally agreed a new government on Friday opening the way to a resumption of talks with the IMF.

Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?

US welcomes new government formation in Lebanon, says ready to help

How bad is the crisis in Lebanon?

