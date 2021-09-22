.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE economy to grow 2.1 percent this year: Central bank

  • Font
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). (Supplied)
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). (Supplied)

UAE economy to grow 2.1 percent this year: Central bank

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ economy will grow 2.1 percent this year and 4.2 percent in 2022, the central bank said on Wednesday, as the Gulf state rebounds from the coronavirus downturn.

“Economic activity in the UAE continued its recovery in the second quarter, with growth reaching almost pre-COVID-19 levels,” the central bank said in its quarterly economic review.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separately, Dubai - one of the UAE’s emirates - said on Wednesday it expects economic growth of 3.1 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year.

Read more:

UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats

GCC economies expected to grow 2.2 percent this year: World Bank

Dubai’s ruler approves AED30 bln for industrial sector SMEs to bolster economy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials
Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal
UN chief Guterres urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions UN chief Guterres urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More