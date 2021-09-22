UAE securities authority and Dubai World Trade Centre sign crypto trading agreement
The United Arab Emirates’ Securities and Commodities Authority has signed an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) aimed at supporting the trading of crypto assets in DWTCA’s free zone, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
