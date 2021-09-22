.
UAE securities authority and Dubai World Trade Centre sign crypto trading agreement

An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 8, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Securities and Commodities Authority has signed an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) aimed at supporting the trading of crypto assets in DWTCA’s free zone, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

