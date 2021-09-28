Spanish minimum wage hike will be retroactive from Sept 1, government says

The 1.6 percent minimum wage increase agreed earlier this month by the Spanish government will be retroactive from Sept. 1, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The government had reached an agreement with labor unions to raise minimum wage to the equivalent of 1,125.8 euros a month, paid in 14 installments.

Spain’s business association, the CEOE, did not sign the agreement.

