Saudi central bank extends deferred payment stimulus program by three months

Men look out of a building as the Kingdom Centre Tower is seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 1, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Saudi central bank extended by three months one of the stimulus measures it introduced last year to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the private sector by allowing late repayments on loans.

The Deferred Payment Program has been extended for an additional three months until the end of this year for small and medium businesses that continue to be affected by COVID-19-related restrictions, the central bank said in a statement.

Since its launch in March last year the program has been applied to over 100,000 contracts with a total value of 174 billion riyals in deferred payments, it said.

