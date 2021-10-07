American Chamber of Commerce launches chapter in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

The American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) launched its Eastern Province Chapter on Tuesday to “strengthen the bilateral relationship” between the two countries, according to a press release.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“American businesses have been committed to the growth of Saudi Arabia for many years, and as AmChamKSA Eastern Province, we hope to continue to find opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relationship during this exciting time of opportunity in Saudi,” President of AmChamKSA Eastern Province, Darrell McGraw, said.

AmChamKSA is headquartered in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The Vice-President of the new AmChamKSA Eastern Province Chapter, Jesse Lapierre of @Aramco, noted "by bringing together top American companies from across the country under the banner of AmChamKSA, we are reaffirming our commitment to having one voice under one organization." pic.twitter.com/BJShTQG4K2 — AmChamKSA (@amchamksa) October 6, 2021

According to the press release, the foundation of AmChamKSA’s Eastern Province Chapter serves as one more step towards “unifying the voice of the American business community across the Kingdom, creating opportunities for advocacy to support furthering American investment in Saudi Arabia.”

For his part, the Vice-President of AmChamKSA Eastern Province, Jesse Lapierre, said that “the launch of the Eastern Province Chapter of AmChamKSA is a tangible representation of just how far the relationship between the Kingdom and the American business community has come over the years.

In 2020, the American Business Group of Riyadh transformed into AmChamKSA, serving as a catalyst to unite the efforts of the American business communities throughout the Kingdom.

The American Chamber of Commerce operates in over 100 countries around the world and promotes American business interests abroad, seeking to advance trade and partnership with American businesses and fostering goodwill between American businesses and their host country, according to the release.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil new business growth at seven-year high in September

Aramco touches $2 trln, in sight of Apple’s place as world’s most valuable company