Egyptian consumer price inflation rises to 6.6 pct in Sept: Stats agency

Egyptians gather to buy subsidised sugar in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
Egyptians gather to buy subsidised sugar in Cairo, Egypt. (File photo: Reuters)

Egyptian consumer price inflation rises to 6.6 pct in Sept: Stats agency

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6 percent in September from 5.7 percent in August, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5 percent and 9 percent set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

“Monthly inflation is higher than we had anticipated. It’s mainly explained by the jump in vegetable and meat prices. The food index is up 3.5 percent month on month,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting on Sept. 16, saying that global financial conditions continued to be “accommodative.”

Egypt’s fuel pricing committee also raised domestic prices in a quarterly review on Friday.

