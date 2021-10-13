.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion

Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and non-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia wants its economic output to reach 6.4 trillion riyals ($1.71 trillion), Saudi state TV cited Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking about the Kingdom’s economic development strategy to year 2030, the channel said.

