Saudi Arabia aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion

Saudi Arabia wants its economic output to reach 6.4 trillion riyals ($1.71 trillion), Saudi state TV cited Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking about the Kingdom’s economic development strategy to year 2030, the channel said.

