Saudi non-oil exports to by 37 pct in first half of 2021: State news agency

File photo of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi non-oil exports were up 37 percent to 125.3 billion riyals ($33.41 billion) in the first half of 2021, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

It added that Saudi petrochemical exports rose 44 percent to 73.6 billion riyals ($19.6 billion) in the same period.

