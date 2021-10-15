Saudi non-oil exports to by 37 pct in first half of 2021: State news agency

Saudi non-oil exports were up 37 percent to 125.3 billion riyals ($33.41 billion) in the first half of 2021, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It added that Saudi petrochemical exports rose 44 percent to 73.6 billion riyals ($19.6 billion) in the same period.

Read more:

In major milestone, Saudi Export-Import Bank joins Berne Union

Saudi’s oil exports in April more than double yr/yr to $13.8 bln

Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector output grows for second month in a row