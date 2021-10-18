.
Dubai signs MoU to build infrastructure in Kashmir: Indian government

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal of India, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2018. (Reuters)
File photo of Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. (Reuters)

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

Dubai has signed an accord to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government said on Monday.

No figure for the value of the accord was given.

The memorandum of understanding by Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, is the first investment agreement by a foreign government in the sensitive region following the withdrawal of Kashmir’s autonomy and the division of the state into two territories directly ruled from New Delhi.

Kashmir is claimed in full by India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by both.

The New Delhi government said the agreement will see Dubai building infrastructure including industrial parks, IT towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics centers, a medical college, and a speciality hospital.

“The world has started to recognize the pace (at) which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing on the development bandwagon,” Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said in a statement.

The statement said different entities from Dubai had shown keen interest in investment in Kashmir.

