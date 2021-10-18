Egypt has five months of strategic wheat reserves: Ministry official

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat buyer, has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for five months of consumption, the head of the internal trade development authority told Reuters on Monday.



Ibrahim Ashmawi also said the country’s strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient for six months, while rice reserves are sufficient for three-and-a- half months.

Cooking oil reserves are sufficient for five months, he added.

