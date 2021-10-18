.
Egypt has five months of strategic wheat reserves: Ministry official

An Egyptian farmer holds a handful of freshly harvested wheat grains during the launch of the Government's local wheat harvest at a field in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017. (Reuters)
An Egyptian farmer holds a handful of freshly harvested wheat grains during the launch of the Government's local wheat harvest at a field in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat buyer, has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for five months of consumption, the head of the internal trade development authority told Reuters on Monday.

Ibrahim Ashmawi also said the country’s strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient for six months, while rice reserves are sufficient for three-and-a- half months.

Cooking oil reserves are sufficient for five months, he added.

