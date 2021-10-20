Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE to continue support Bahrain fiscal balance program
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will continue to support Bahrain’s fiscal balance program, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday.
It followed a meeting between ministers from the three countries in Manana.
