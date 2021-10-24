.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday: Central bank

  • Font
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s logo is seen on its headquarters building in Abuja, Nigeria. (Reuters)
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s logo is seen on its headquarters building in Abuja, Nigeria. (Reuters)
Cryptocurrencies

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday: Central bank

Reuters, Abuja

Published: Updated:

Nigeria will on Monday launch a digital currency, the eNaira, the central bank said, months after it barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the eNaira would operate as a wallet against which customers can hold existing funds in their bank account.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


“The eNaira therefore marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed in ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone,” the bank said in a statement.

Nigeria has named Barbados-based Bitt Inc as a technical partner in developing the eNaira.

Read more: UAE to launch its first digital currency by 2026

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers
Top Content
Watch: Iranian governor slapped during inauguration ceremony Watch: Iranian governor slapped during inauguration ceremony
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
US nears deal to use Pakistan’s airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan: Report US nears deal to use Pakistan’s airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan: Report
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’ German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’
Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More