UAE banking official says banks’ assets to grow 8 percent in 2022

File photo of Abdulaziz al-Ghurair. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Emirati banks’ assets are expected to grow 8 percent in 2022, Al Arabiya cited the head of the United Arab Emirates Banks Federation Abdulaziz al-Ghurair as saying on Sunday.

The UAE economy will reap benefits from the world fair Expo 2020 for about nine years, he said. Expo 2020 opened its doors in Dubai this month.

