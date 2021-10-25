Saudi imports from UAE jump back up in August

The value of Saudi Arabia’s imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August increased by about 31 percent month on month, official data showed on Monday, jumping back from a steep decline in July after the kingdom imposed new rules on imports from other Gulf countries.

Imports from neighboring UAE rose to 4.1 billion riyals ($1.09 billion) from 3.1 billion riyals in July, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. On an annual basis, UAE imports increased by about 47 percent.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The monthly increase follows a 33 percent decline in July, when Saudi Arabia amended rules on imports from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli input from preferential tariff concessions, a move seen as a challenge the UAE’s status as the region’s trade and business hub.

Read more:

UAE’s Dubai trade value fell 13.7 percent in 2020

Recovery and growth for Gulf countries in 2021

Saudi non-oil exports to by 37 pct in first half of 2021: State news agency